ETV Bharat / health

Bone Marrow Transplant Restores Kolkata Patient After Docs Spot Rare Disease From His Bleeding Gums

Sayan Ghosh, a 22-year-old Political Science student at Gour College in Malda, was diagnosed with 'Severe Aplastic Anemia.' This is a condition where the bone marrow fails to produce a sufficient number of blood cells. However, thanks to early diagnosis, family support, and a successful bone marrow transplant at a private hospital, Sayan is now gradually recovering.

According to his family, Sayan had been experiencing bleeding gums for some time. Initially, the matter was not considered serious. Later, when he consulted a dentist, he was advised to undergo a CBC (Complete Blood Count) test. That test first signalled the grave danger. It revealed that Sayan's platelet count had dropped to just 14,000 (far below normal levels). Acting on the advice of a doctor in Malda, he was urgently sent to Kolkata for advanced treatment. After undergoing multiple tests at a private hospital, it was found that his platelet count had fallen further to just 7,000.

Following urgent, detailed examinations, doctors confirmed the diagnosis. Treatment commenced under the supervision of Dr. Rajib De, Head of the Department of Clinical Hematology, Hemato-oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant at a private hospital in Mukundapur. In this condition, the bone marrow cannot produce adequate red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Consequently, the patient faces a significantly higher risk of anemia, infections, and excessive bleeding. Without timely treatment, the disease can prove fatal.