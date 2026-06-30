Bone Marrow Transplant Restores Kolkata Patient After Docs Spot Rare Disease From His Bleeding Gums
A seemingly common issue eventually revealed the presence of a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, reports Soumita Bhattacharya
Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Sayan Ghosh, a 22-year-old Political Science student at Gour College in Malda, was diagnosed with 'Severe Aplastic Anemia.' This is a condition where the bone marrow fails to produce a sufficient number of blood cells. However, thanks to early diagnosis, family support, and a successful bone marrow transplant at a private hospital, Sayan is now gradually recovering.
According to his family, Sayan had been experiencing bleeding gums for some time. Initially, the matter was not considered serious. Later, when he consulted a dentist, he was advised to undergo a CBC (Complete Blood Count) test. That test first signalled the grave danger. It revealed that Sayan's platelet count had dropped to just 14,000 (far below normal levels). Acting on the advice of a doctor in Malda, he was urgently sent to Kolkata for advanced treatment. After undergoing multiple tests at a private hospital, it was found that his platelet count had fallen further to just 7,000.
Following urgent, detailed examinations, doctors confirmed the diagnosis. Treatment commenced under the supervision of Dr. Rajib De, Head of the Department of Clinical Hematology, Hemato-oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant at a private hospital in Mukundapur. In this condition, the bone marrow cannot produce adequate red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Consequently, the patient faces a significantly higher risk of anemia, infections, and excessive bleeding. Without timely treatment, the disease can prove fatal.
Sayan had been exhibiting various symptoms recently; notably, he had been suffering from a persistent fever since February. This was a sign that his immune system had significantly weakened. Upon the diagnosis of 'severe aplastic anemia,' doctors promptly decided on a bone marrow transplant. Consequently, family members underwent HLA matching tests. The tests revealed a 100% HLA match between Sayan and his elder brother, 28-year-old Shashwat Ghosh. Without a moment's hesitation, Shashwat agreed to donate his bone marrow to give his brother a new lease on life.
Sayan Ghosh successfully underwent the bone marrow transplant on March 11. Said Sayan, "I never imagined that such a serious illness could be hiding behind a seemingly minor issue like bleeding gums. Winning this battle would not have been possible without the support of my family, my brother, and the doctors."
After a prolonged period of treatment and observation, he has been discharged from the hospital. He is currently under medical supervision during the critical post-transplant phase and is gradually returning to normal life.
Said Dr. Rajib De, "Severe aplastic anemia is a serious condition where the bone marrow fails to produce sufficient platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. In Sayan's case, his platelet count had dropped drastically, and his immune system was severely compromised; therefore, immediate treatment was crucial. Given his young age and the 100% HLA match with his brother, a bone marrow transplant was the most appropriate course of action."
The first 100 days post-transplant are critical for monitoring the patient. During this period, doctors conduct various blood tests, monitor physical health, prevent infections, and assess the success of the transplant. With regular follow-ups and adherence to medical advice, patients can gradually have full recovery.
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