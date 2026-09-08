ETV Bharat / health

World Physiotherapy Day: Sitting All Day Hurting Your Body? How Physiotherapy Can Help Undo The Damage

There was a time when having a desk job sounded comfortable. You sat in a chair, worked on a computer and came home. What could possibly go wrong? Quite a lot. Today, people in their 20s and 30s are increasingly showing up with problems that were once more commonly associated with older adults: neck pain, back pain, shoulder stiffness, headaches, tight hips and weak muscles due to long hours doing almost nothing except sitting.

Because the pain is initially manageable, we do what busy people do: ignore it. On World Physiotherapy Day, ETV Bharat talked to physiotherapists about the small movement problems that gradually become persistent ones.

Your Body Was Designed To Move

The human body is good at adapting to what we ask of it. Unfortunately, this works both ways. If you regularly move, walk, stretch and use your muscles, the body adapts to movement. If you spend most of the day in one position, it adapts to that too.

Dr Smita Ingle, Director - Physiotherapy/Occupational Therapy Rehabilitation, Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, says she is seeing more patients in their 20 and 30s with neck and back pain, recurrent headaches and shoulder stiffness. “Often, there isn't one obvious injury to blame. Instead, the problem develops gradually through prolonged sitting, poor posture and insufficient physical activity. After several hours at a desk, muscles and joints can come under sustained stress. Over time, this can contribute to muscle weakness, reduced flexibility, joint stiffness and changes in movement patterns.”

It usually starts with something less dramatic: a stiff neck at the end of the day.

One major part of physiotherapy is strengthening (Getty Images)

The First Signs Are Easy To Ignore

A little stiffness in the morning. A tight lower back after sitting through a meeting. Shoulder discomfort while working on a laptop. Hips that don't feel quite as mobile as they used to. Most people don't immediately make an appointment with a physiotherapist. They adjust the chair. They take a painkiller. They promise themselves they will start exercising on Monday.

Says Dr Ravikant, HOD, Physio Rehab, ShardaCare - Healthcity, “Prolonged inactivity can gradually lead to tightness in the neck, shoulders, lower back and hips, along with weaker core and back-stabilising muscles. Over years, sitting for long periods can also contribute to changes in posture, mobility and balance.”

Reduced movement and muscle strength can eventually make ordinary activities like walking, standing, bending or climbing stairs more difficult.