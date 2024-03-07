Three-Feet-Tall Man from Gujarat Defies All Odds to Become a Doctor

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): Three-feet-tall Dr Ganesh Baraiya stands out amidst the bustling corridors of Bhavnagar Government Hospital, not for his stature, but for his sheer determination as he did not let his height hold him back even when the Medical Council of India disqualified him from becoming a doctor.

When he applied for the medical course in 2018, the MCI denied him permission, citing his physical condition. However, the rejection did not deter him from completing his MBBS and starting his internship.

Shedding light on his journey, the doctor said, “The committee of Medical Council of India had rejected me saying that my height is 3 feet and I won't be able to handle emergency cases...with the direction of Bhavnagar Collector, I went to Gujarat High Court...after two months, we lost the case...we went to the Supreme Court after that and in 2018, the Supreme Court verdict in my favour stating that I can take MBBS admission in 2019.”

In 2018, Baraiya and two other students with disabilities were denied admission to the MBBS course by the Gujarat government despite scoring well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Baraiya decided to fight back and took their case to the Supreme Court, which gave judgment in favour of the students.