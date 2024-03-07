Three-Feet-Tall Man from Gujarat Defies All Odds to Become a Doctor

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 10 minutes ago

thumbnail

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): Three-feet-tall Dr Ganesh Baraiya stands out amidst the bustling corridors of Bhavnagar Government Hospital, not for his stature, but for his sheer determination as he did not let his height hold him back even when the Medical Council of India disqualified him from becoming a doctor. 

When he applied for the medical course in 2018, the MCI denied him permission, citing his physical condition. However, the rejection did not deter him from completing his MBBS and starting his internship.  

Shedding light on his journey, the doctor said, “The committee of Medical Council of India had rejected me saying that my height is 3 feet and I won't be able to handle emergency cases...with the direction of Bhavnagar Collector, I went to Gujarat High Court...after two months, we lost the case...we went to the Supreme Court after that and in 2018, the Supreme Court verdict in my favour stating that I can take MBBS admission in 2019.”

In 2018, Baraiya and two other students with disabilities were denied admission to the MBBS course by the Gujarat government despite scoring well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Baraiya decided to fight back and took their case to the Supreme Court, which gave judgment in favour of the students.  

TAGGED:

Three feet tall doctorDr Ganesh Baraiya

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

http://10.10.50.85:6060/reg-lowres/06-March-2024/mh-mum-aasha-bhosale-for-amit-shah-7210546_06032024123103_0603f_1709708463_1083.jpeg

Veteran Singer Asha Bhonsle Performs Popular Track In front of Amit Shah

1 Min Read

Mar 6, 2024

Rampant Cheating Reported in Class X Board Exam Centre in Nuh District

Haryana: Rampant Cheating Reported in Class X Board Exam Centre in Nuh District

1 Min Read

Mar 6, 2024

CSK Captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday arrived in Chennai ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League

CSK Captain MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai Ahead of IPL 2024

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2024

Snow-Capped Badrinath Dham

Badrinath Dham Turns White after Snowfall Reported in Temple Premises

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.