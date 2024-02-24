Kasganj Tragedy: Constable Surendra Singh Saves Lives of Six People

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Thanks to the promptness and bravery of an Uttar Pradesh Police constable that six lives were saved in the Kasganj tragedy which claimed the lives of 24 people till now. With the aid of fellow policemen and locals constable Surendra Singh jumped into the pond and saved six people who would have otherwise drowned.

On Saturday, around 10 am, an uncontrolled tractor trolley filled with pilgrims fell into the pond in the Dariyavganj area of Kasganj. Constable Singh, was passing by when he observed the public outcry and rushed to help the injured. 

Sources said that the devotees, comprising mostly women and children, were on their way to the Ganges for a holy bath on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima. The people were on the tractor trolley when it capsized and fell into the muddy pond. The survivors were taken by ambulance to Kasganj's district hospital.

