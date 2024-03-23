Inspired by Ramayana, Man from Madhya Pradesh Gifts Mother Footwear Made From His Skin

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

thumbnail

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man, once a history sheeter in a unique gesture presented her mother with footwear made of his skin. The incident reportedly happened during the seven-day Bhagwat Katha at the Akhada ground in Sandipani Nagar of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. According to sources, Raunak Gurjar, who was once shot in his leg by the cops, underwent a procedure to have the skin from his thigh removed. He then gave the skin to a cobbler to make a pair of footwear. 

Gurjar said that he drew inspiration after reading the Ramayana. "Lord Rama himself said that even making sandals from one's own skin is not enough for one's mother. So, this idea came to my mind, and I decided to make footwear from my skin and gift them to my mother," Raunak said.

Raunak's mother Nirula Gurjar said, “I am lucky to have a son like Raunak. May every mother be blessed with a son like Raunak. We all were stunned seeing him with a bandage when he reached the Katha venue in an ambulance.”

