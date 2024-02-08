Watch: IAF All Set to Showcase Its Prowess At Vayu Shakti-24 Exercise in Jaisalmer

Phalodi(Rajasthan): The Indian Air Force is all in readiness to show its might through the Vayu Shakti-24 exercise, which is slated for February 17. The Pokhran Air to Ground Range, which is located close to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, will host the grand show by the IAF. The exercise's most recent iteration took place in February 2019. In all, 77 fighters and over 130 aircraft will participate in the massive IAF exercise Vayu Shakti-2024. The drill would also feature ALH Dhruv, Prachand assault helicopters and Made in India LCA Tejas. Since 1954, a large-scale Vayu Shakti exercise has been conducted. During the Vayu Shakti-24 exercise, the IAF will demonstrate its capacity to accurately bomb targets.