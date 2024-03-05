CSK Captain MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai Ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it "#THA7A Dharisanam!". Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni's final one as a player. Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings. 

CSK began their pre-season training camp at MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk Stadium, on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.

The players who have arrived so far include pacer Deepak Chahar, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu. CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

