Uttarakhand's child scientist designs wheat cutting machine, to demonstrate it in Japan

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) : An aspiring child scientist hailing from a poor family in Uttarakhand has proved that if you have strong will power, then success is certain. Kishan Chandra, an eighth class student from Shrikot Gadhsari village, Pauri Garhwal district, has designed a wheat cutting machine which he is going to demonstrate in Japan now.

Kishan's father Manoj Kumar earns his living as a labourer. His mother Lakshmi Devi is a housewife. Kishan is studying at Janta Inter College, Dhamkeshwar Khirsu, and his dream is to become a scientist when he grows up.

On his newly developed machine, Kishan says that he used to see his mother working hard in the wheat fields during harvest season. Due to which an idea came to his mind which led to the design of the machine. With this machine it became easier for women in the village to work in the fields. Kishan Chandra says that along with the cutter machine, other equipment has also been installed so that the wheat ears and the grass can be cut separately.

Also, to ensure that the heat does not bother you while working in the fields, an umbrella has also been mounted in it. Kishan says that teacher Ashish Rawat had a special contribution in preparing this machine.

Kishan's mentor Ashish Rawat says that in the Inspire Award competition in 2023, Kishan's project got place from district level to state level. After this, his model - wheat and grass cutter - was also selected in the national level competition. Now the project will be screened in Japan in May 2024. This will bring glory to the state as well as the country.

Ashish Rawat said that his student is going to Japan, which is a very happy moment for him. He said it took a lot of hard work to make this machine. The project was modified five to six times in a year. "India is an agricultural country. If this equipment is patented, farmers will benefit from it. Besides, it is a hand operated machine so its cost is also not high," Rawat said.

A lot of expenditure was incurred in preparing the equipment in the initial phase, the mentor said. But now it can be available in the market for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. Automatic devices available in the market even now cost up to Rs 60 thousand. Therefore their equipment will be accessible to every person.

Mahesh Giri, a teacher living in Srinagar, says that the entire district is filled with pride on this achievement of Kishan. Children will be inspired by Kishan's work. He said that Kishan has achieved this distinction though he has less resources.