Lok Sabha Election 2024: Record 54.21% Voter Turnout in Baramulla Till 5 PM; 67.15% in Ladakh

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Baramulla parliamentary constituency witnessed a surge in voter turnout, reaching 54.21 percent by 5 pm on Monday. This marked a significant rise compared to the earlier updates, indicating growing voter engagement as the polling day progressed.

Among the assembly segments within Baramulla, Handwara recorded the highest turnout at 66.76 percent, followed by Karnah at 56.65 percent and Langate at 60.08 percent. Notably, Sopore, which had one of the lowest turnouts in the early updates, showed a notable increase to 40.10 percent by 5 pm.

Similarly, Ladakh saw a notable increase in voter participation, with an overall turnout of 67.15 percent by 5 pm. Kargil reported the highest turnout at 71.45 percent, followed closely by Leh at 62.50 percent.

Compared with the earlier updates, the surge in Baramulla's turnout was remarkable. From 34.79 percent at 1 pm, it rose to 44.90 percent by 3 pm, further increasing to 54.21 percent by 5 pm. In Ladakh, the turnout also witnessed a significant rise from 52.02 percent at 1 pm to 67.15 percent by 5 pm.

In the 2019 elections, Baramulla had recorded a total voter turnout of 34.6 percent, while Ladakh saw a much higher turnout at 71.05 percent.

