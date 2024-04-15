Samsung Clinches Top Phonemaker Spot from Apple; Global Smartphone Sales Up 7.8 pc

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

iPhone maker Apple is no longer the top phonemaker as Samsung clinches the spot with a 20.8% market share on global smartphone shipments.

iPhone maker Apple is no longer the top phonemaker as Samsung clinches the spot with a 20.8% market share on global smartphone shipments.

Hyderabad: Samsung clinched the top spot in the smartphone market from Apple in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, preliminary data from global research firm IDC said on Monday.

According to the IDC, global smartphone shipments increased 7.8 per cent (year-over-year) to 289.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024. Apple’s smartphone shipments dropped about 10% in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers aiming for the top spot, the research showed.

“While the industry is not completely out of the woods, as macroeconomic challenges remain in many markets, this marks the third consecutive quarter of shipment growth, a strong indicator that a recovery is well underway,” the report mentioned.

In the last quarter, Samsung sold 60.1 million smartphones and Apple 50.1 million of its iPhones. That brings the market shares of the two biggest companies to 20.8 per cent and 17.3 per cent.

"As expected, smartphone recovery continues to move forward with market optimism slowly building among the top brands," Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said.

"While Apple managed to capture the top spot at the end of 2023, Samsung successfully reasserted itself as the leading smartphone provider in the first quarter," he said.

China's Xiaomi, Transsion and OPPO rounded out the top five companies.

"The smartphone market is emerging from the turbulence of the last two years both stronger and changed," said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team.

"Xiaomi is coming back strong from the large declines experienced over the past two years and Transsion is becoming a stable presence in the Top 5 with aggressive growth in international markets," Popal said.

"In contrast, while the Top 2 players both saw negative growth in the first quarter, it seems Samsung is in a stronger position overall than they were in recent quarters." (with IANS inputs)

Read More

  1. Samsung Introduces AI Equipped Home Appliances Lineup At 'Welcome to BESPOKE AI' Event
  2. One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
  3. Samsung reports decline in profit but anticipates business improvement driven by chips

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.