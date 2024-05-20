ETV Bharat / state

Mute Woman from PoK Detained along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

By PTI

Published : May 20, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

The mute woman, who hails from the Sakhi Nath village in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was detained after inadvertently entering Indian territory.

Rajouri/Jammu: A 45-year-old mute woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was detained by the Army along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The woman was detained from forward Pukherni village in the Laam sector late on Sunday night, they said.

According to an identity card recovered from her possession, the woman is a resident of Sakhi Nath village in the Kotli district of PoK. She is believed to have inadvertently entered the Indian territory, the officials said.

