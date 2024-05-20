Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman Has A Lung Infection And Will Take Antibiotics

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been diagnosed with a lung infection and will undergo treatment with antibiotics after falling ill with a fever and joint pain, state media reported early Monday.

King Salman underwent medical examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said. It was found that there was a lung infection, and the medical team decided that he should undergo a treatment programme consisting of antibiotics until the infection goes away and may God protect him, the report said.

In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged. King Salman took the throne in 2015. He has since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to be the kingdom's monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.