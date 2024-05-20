ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman Has A Lung Infection And Will Take Antibiotics

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 20, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

The King underwent medical examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city. The 88-year-old ruler underwent a gall bladder removal surgery after being admitted to the hospital over inflammation of the organ in 2020 and spent time at the hospital following the treatment plan recommended by the medical team.
File- Screengrab of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's address to the UN in 2021. (ETV Bharat)

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who underwent medical examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, will be treated with antibiotics. The doctors diagnosed him of having developed a lung infection, before they started the treatment regimen.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been diagnosed with a lung infection and will undergo treatment with antibiotics after falling ill with a fever and joint pain, state media reported early Monday.

King Salman underwent medical examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said. It was found that there was a lung infection, and the medical team decided that he should undergo a treatment programme consisting of antibiotics until the infection goes away and may God protect him, the report said.

In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged. King Salman took the throne in 2015. He has since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to be the kingdom's monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.

Read More.

  1. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Meet to Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  2. MEA Secy Reviews Preparations For This Year's Haj During Official Visit to Saudi Arabia

TAGGED:

KING SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL SAUDSAUDI ARABIAKING SALMANSAUDI KING LUNG INFECTIONSAUDI KING HAS LUNG INFECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.