Jio Asks Out Airtel Users For Valentine's Date; Airtel Replies 'Sab Kuch Try Karo...'

Hyderabad: Continuing its tradition of Valentine's Day banter, Jio has once again extended an unexpected invitation on Valentine's Day urging the Airtel 'Ex'stream' users to "switch to love" implying moving on to JioAirFiber.

The telecom company, Airtel didn't hold back and replied to the playful social media rivalry between the two companies. Airtel posted a photo that read, "Sab kuch try karo, Phir Sahi Chuno". The post had the caption "Just saying!".

In a bold and witty move, Jio's tweet cleverly employs love language, suggesting that home is where JioAirFiber resides. The tweet, directed at Airtel users, humorously advises not to ignore the 'RED' flags in their relationship, nudging them to move on from their 'Ex'-stream and opt for Jio's services.

By adding a direct contact number and playful hashtags, Jio has added a personal touch to the challenge, inviting users to reconsider their network provider in favor of Jio. This isn't the first time Jio has used Valentine's Day to make a statement. Last year, amidst talks of 5G, Jio urged users to choose 'True' love over settling for a 'Plus' one, further highlighting the company's knack for blending romance with rivalry.

Additionally, Reliance Industries Limited(RIL) took to social media with Valentine's Day invitations, encouraging users to express love by liking, following, and subscribing across various platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. This multi-platform approach further underscores RIL's commitment to engaging with its audience and fostering a sense of community.

This playful yet strategic approach by Jio has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, blurring the lines between marketing banter and genuine rivalry.

Replying to Jio's post, an X user wrote, "Jio was like my toxic ex. Never showed efforts to look into the issues and fix the relationship. Also the connection was never there."

"This is epic. I hope both jio and airtel merge together to show the power of love to the world," another user wrote. While one compared it with a popular meme and said, "Seeing the online battle, it is like Abhi mza aayega na bhidu."