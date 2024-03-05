Google and Meta have Strong Political Bias: Elon Musk

author img

By IANS

Published : 44 minutes ago

Replying to a post on X which had reports alleging Alphabet-owned Google's involvement in meddling with the US elections, Musk said that Google and Meta's Facebook and Instagram have strong political bias.

Replying to a post on X which had reports alleging Alphabet-owned Google's involvement in meddling with the US elections, Musk said that Google and Meta's Facebook and Instagram have strong political bias.

New Delhi: Referring to a post claiming Google interference in the US elections, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk on Tuesday said that "Google and Meta's Facebook and Instagram have strong political bias."

A user named Steven Mackey shared a post on X, in which he showed reports claiming Google's interference in the US elections.

"Google is far more than a racist company, it is a firm that has in the past and is currently interfering in our elections," Mackey wrote.

Replying to the post, Musk said, "Google and Facebook/Instagram have a strong political bias. Hard to say if they were the deciding factor in any given election, but they certainly put their thumb on the scale."

"That video of Google execs holding an all-hands struggle session after Trump won was disturbing," Musk added.

Meanwhile, responding to a post showing screenshots of Gemini's response to "misgender" Caitlyn Jenner, the tech billionaire said, "The sheer insanity of that actual response from Google’s AI is staggering! They will fix it to be less obvious in the future, but the bias will still be in there."

"AI mirrors the mistakes of its creators. When people wonder how things might go wrong if AI controlled the world, this example clearly illustrates the point," he added.

Musk also mentioned that, in his opinion, the best approach to AI safety and the only strategy that would work "is to be maximally truth-seeking."

Read More

  1. Former Twitter Executives Sue Elon Musk over Firings, Seek More Than USD 128 Million in Severance
  2. Elon Musk Cannot Keep Tesla Pay Package Worth More Than USD 55 billion: Judge
  3. Elon Musk announces Neuralink's successful brain implant procedure in first human recipient

TAGGED:

Social Media Political BiasElon MuskElon Musk on MetaUS Elections

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.