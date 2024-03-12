Woman Gangraped in West Bengal's Kolkata, Two Accused Arrested, One at Large

Kolkata: The West Bengal police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman. The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Dutta and Chandan while another accused in the case identified as Srikanth is absconding, sources said. The police launched a man-hunt to nab the absconding accused.

According to official sources, the woman lodged a complaint at Pragati Maidan Police Station. The two arrested accused were known to the victim and they took her out for an outing on March 10 in a car. According to the police, another accused was already present inside the vehicle.

The three accused then allegedly raped her inside the car and then left her in the Pragati Maidan area near Ruby Hospital Junction. The woman further stated in her complaint that all the accused were drunk while carrying out the crime. Based on a woman's complaint registered at Pragati Maidan Police Station, the Kolkata Police's intelligence department also launched an investigation into the incident and arrested the two accused on Tuesday.

The car in which the accused carried out the crime has been seized by the police. A high-ranked officer of Kolkata Police's Intelligence Department said, "Forensic examination of the vehicle will be conducted. All arrangements are being made for the victim's medical examination."

Read More