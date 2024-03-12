Woman Gangraped in West Bengal's Kolkata, Two Accused Arrested, One at Large

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

West Bengal police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman, official sources said. The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Dutta and Chandan while another accused in the case identified as Srikanth is absconding, sources said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Kolkata on March 10. According to the police, the victim is known to the accused and they took her out for an outing and gang-raped in the car.

Kolkata: The West Bengal police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman. The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Dutta and Chandan while another accused in the case identified as Srikanth is absconding, sources said. The police launched a man-hunt to nab the absconding accused.

According to official sources, the woman lodged a complaint at Pragati Maidan Police Station. The two arrested accused were known to the victim and they took her out for an outing on March 10 in a car. According to the police, another accused was already present inside the vehicle.

The three accused then allegedly raped her inside the car and then left her in the Pragati Maidan area near Ruby Hospital Junction. The woman further stated in her complaint that all the accused were drunk while carrying out the crime. Based on a woman's complaint registered at Pragati Maidan Police Station, the Kolkata Police's intelligence department also launched an investigation into the incident and arrested the two accused on Tuesday.

The car in which the accused carried out the crime has been seized by the police. A high-ranked officer of Kolkata Police's Intelligence Department said, "Forensic examination of the vehicle will be conducted. All arrangements are being made for the victim's medical examination."

Read More

  1. Tribal Woman Gangraped at Jharkhand's Sahibganj; 3 Accused Arrested
  2. Pontiff of Vidyachowdeshwari Mutt, His Aide Arrested in POCSO Case
  3. Crimes Against Foreigners in India: 25 Rape Cases Among 147 Offences Registered in a Year
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Girl Gang-Raped in Hathras

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.