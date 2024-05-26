Mysuru Big Cat Menace: Woman Dead in Tiger Attack While Grazing Goats in Moorband Hill

Mysuru (Karnataka): A tiger suddenly dragged a woman to death while she was grazing goats near the Moorband hill in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district on the evening of May 25. Her dead body was found on the forest watch tower on the wee hours of May 26 (Sunday).

Chikki (48), a resident of the Malda village fell prey to the big cat while she was busy grazing her cattle on the moorland. The incident came to light when the companion who was grazing sheeps with the victim rushed to the village and informed everyone.

N Beguru forest department officials visited the incident site and conducted an inspection. A search operation to trace the dead body was launched on Saturday but did not turn out to be successful due to darkness. Later on Sunday morning, it was recovered from the forest watch tower. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Antarsante Police Station.

Cases of tiger attacks are not new in Bengaluru with several incidents of this kind being reported in the recent past. On January 5, while working in an agricultural field in Hallare village in Nanjangudu taluk in Mysuru district, a woman was attacked by a tiger and sustained severe injuries.

There have been numerous reports of big cat menace in the region, but nothing has been done about it to date. A tiger attacked a woman grazing her cattle in November of last year on the boundaries of the Hediyala range of Bandipur National Park, which is located in the Nanjangud taluk of the Mysuru district. According to reports, the incident took place as the woman attempted to save her cattle from a tiger attack.