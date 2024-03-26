Woman 'Attempts Suicide' with 3 Daughters in Bhopal, 1 Survives; Family Alleges Murder

Bhopal: A 28-year-old woman from Gunga police station of Bhopal allegedly attempted suicide with her three daughters on Tuesday following disputes with her in-laws and her husband. The woman and her two daughters died while one child is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, preliminary probe suggests that the woman was being allegedly tortured over dowry demands and for not having a son while her husband, an alcoholic, used to beat her up frequently. However, the woman's family accused her in-laws of murdering her and then passing it off as suicide. The case is being probed from all angles, police said.

Arun Sharma, station in-charge of Gunga police station, the incident took place at Rondiya village. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta (28) and her daughters, Aaradhya (5 years) and Shrishti (1.5 years). Another daughter Manu (2.5 years) was admitted to Hamidia Hospital in a serious condition, Sharma said.

Bhopal Rural SP Pramod Kumar Singh said, "It has been learnt that there used to be frequent disputes between the couple. Initial investigation has revealed that the woman had trouble with her in-laws over dowry demands and for not having a son. She allegedly took to end her life after being fed up with these issues. The case is also being investigated from murder angle. We are waiting for the post-mortem report, which will reveal whether she committed suicide or was murdered," Singh said.

Sangeeta was a resident of Sangrampur village of Raisen district. Sangeeta got married to Rajat Yadav of Rondiya village in 2018. Her family members alleged that Sangita was tortured by her in-laws, especially her husband. They said that she used to send voice messages to her family members lamenting about the harassments. Last night, she sent many voice messages to her family. When her brother saw the messages on Tuesday morning, he informed police.

Sangeeta's brother alleged that his sister was being tortured for having three daughters and also was pressurised for dowry although they had met all the demands made by her in-laws during marriage. He alleged that the family murdered his sister and her daughters and then slipped a suicide note beneath her bed.