Woman Accused of Killing Two Children Died by Suicide in Karnataka Jail

Bengaluru: A woman, who was accused of killing her two children, died by suicide in Bengaluru. The woman identified as Gangadevi resorted to the extreme step in Parappana Agrahara Jail here.

It may be recalled that Gangadevi killed her two children by suffocating them with a pillow on April 9 night at Jalahalli village in Karnataka. After the incident, on April 10 morning, she called the police department's emergency number 112 and told the police that she would die by suicide. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and immediately took Gangadevi into their custody.

During the police interrogation, the accused woman confessed to committing the crime of murdering her children. Later, she was taken to the Agrahara Jail on Thursday. On the same day, the accused Gangadevi died by suicide in jail. Police sources said that the body was handed over to the family members of the woman after the post-mortem. A case has been registered in this connection at the police station in Agrahara Parappa.

According to the police, Gangadevi's family hails from Andhra Pradesh and settled in Bengaluru. Accused Gangadevi worked in the marketing department of a private company, while her husband was languishing in jail after being arrested in a POCSO case.

