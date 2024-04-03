Will Quit if It's Proved There Was Delay by Govt in Approaching Centre for Drought Relief: CM

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would quit the post if it's proved that there was delay on the part of his government in submission of a proposal to the Centre seeking drought relief, dismissing the charge made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing party workers and leaders in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shah said there is drought in Karnataka, and the state government was late by three months in sending a proposal to the central government and "today the application for drought relief from the Centre is with the Election Commission".

"They (Congress government) are doing politics over it now." Responding to this, Siddaramaiah accused Shah of "lying" and wondered whether the Union Minister would also resign if it's proven so.

"In September we had given the first memorandum, in October the central team (inter-ministerial central team -IMCT) had come (to state), they too had given their report on October 20 (to central government), if it is a lie, I will resign, will he (Shah) give (resignation)? Will Amit Shah resign? ask him. Let him decide," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "In October itself we have given three memorandums, after that the central team came and inspected and gave a report. On December 19, I met the Prime Minister and on December 20 met Amit Shah. I told him about the report and requested him to hold a meeting and give us relief."

It has been four months since December, he said, adding that "Then how can he say we delayed giving a memorandum? We have given the memorandum five months ago, it's about six months now, still he has not given any relief, what moral right he has? If the Home Minister of the country speaks blatant lies like this..."

Questioning as to why the state government has to lie, Siddaramaiah asked, "is it not a fact that the state's Revenue Minister and I met him (Shah) with a request on December 20? Is it not a fact that he told me that he has called a meeting on December 23 and it will be decided there? I'm ready to prove it."

He said, all these documents have been submitted to the Supreme Court. "Amit Shah should not lie this much." The Karnataka government last month moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to release financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state for drought management.

"It is not their money, it is our money. NDRF money is the money of the states, our state's money is also there," he said, adding that people should teach BJP a lesson by not voting for them.