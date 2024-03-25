Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes

Bengaluru: As many as 22 families in Bengaluru have been fined Rs 5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes, thus highlighting the gravity of the water crisis in India's Silicon City.

Sources said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collected a total of Rs 1.1 lakh in fines from these families. The Board took the action following the complaints on social media in which people alleged that water was being used for gardening, and washing vehicles. In response to the water scarcity, the BWSSB recently issued regulations for the upcoming Holi celebrations in the city on 25 March. The board has urged commercial and recreational centres to refrain from using Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances.

"Organising entertainment like rain dances and pool parties for commercial purposes is not advisable at this time. Using Cauvery water and borewell water is prohibited in the public interest," the order read. Following the BWSSB's directives, many hotels in Bengaluru have removed 'rain dance' from their promotional content for the Holi festivities.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted that Bengaluru is facing a shortage of about 500 million liters of water per day against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs. He emphasized that 1,470 MLD of water comes from the Cauvery River, while 650 MLD is sourced from borewells. He stated that 1,470 MLD of water comes from the Cauvery River while 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

"There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD of water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery River and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD," the Chief Minister added.