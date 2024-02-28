Snake Venom Worth Rs 5 Cr Seized and Three Smugglers Arrested at West Bengal's Siliguri

Siliguri : The West Bengal Forest Department has achieved yet another big success. In a joint operation of the Kurseong Wildlife Forest Division, Bagdogra Range and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, around 4 kgs of snake venom was recovered and its estimated market value is about Rs 5 crore.

Similar incidents took place in the past few months, which has triggered a sort of panic among the forest department officials. Earlier, on October 16 and December 30, the forest department foiled a bid by smugglers to move snake venom worth several crores using Siliguri as a corridor. According to sources, the forest department has arrested three — Mohammad Shahnawaz (27), Mohammad Tawhid Alam (39), Mohammad Ajmal (28) — all residents of Islampur in North Dinajpur. The arrested ones will be produced in the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court soon.

"Three persons have been arrested in connection with the smuggling of snake venom. Everything is being investigated," Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife) Neeraj Singhal said in this regard. Bagdogra ranger Sonam Bhutia said, "The detainees will be taken into custody for questioning. It is being investigated if anyone else is involved in the racket."

In the latest seizure, snake poison was found stored in two special glass jars made in France. One contained 1 kg 796 grams, and the other 2 kg 29 grams of snake venom, sources said. The Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau were keeping a strict vigil on the three smugglers for several days.

On Monday, the forest department conducted an operation near Mahananda Bridge in the Muraligach area of Phansidewa block adjacent to Siliguri after being informed via secret sources. A glass jar filled with snake venom wrapped in Bangladeshi newspaper was recovered during the search of a four-wheeler.

As another scooty was searched, another glass jar filled with snake venom was recovered. The three smugglers were arrested immediately. Following a primary investigation, the forest officials found out that the snake venom was brought from Bangladesh and was being smuggled to China through Nepal. The smugglers had planned to transfer two of those jars at the Indo-Nepal border. China's black market has a huge demand for such wildlife products.