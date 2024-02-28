Assam Rifles, Police Seize 216 Grams of Heroin in Cachar, One Apprehended

Cachar (Assam): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and police seized around 216 grams of heroin and apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday, officials said. The apprehended drug peddler was identified as Rajan Ahmed Barbhuiya. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on an input, Cachar district police and Assam Rifles jointly conducted a special operation against the transportation of illegal contraband in Kashipur area under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station on Tuesday.

We recovered 18 numbers of soap boxes containing orange-coloured powdery substances suspected to be heroine, weighing about 215.74 grams from the possession of the accused, Rajan Ahmed Barbhuiya. The narcotic substances were seized in the presence of independent witnesses and further necessary lawful action has been initiated," Numal Mahatta said.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Cachar district police recovered 15 soap cases containing heroin and apprehended two people. On February 27, at about 3 p.m., based on an input regarding the transportation of suspected contraband on Kalain Road, the police team intercepted one black-coloured car in front of the Arunachal outpost.

During a thorough search, 15 plastic soap cases containing suspected heroin were recovered and two persons, identified as Abul Hussain Mazumder and Ruhul Amin Mazumdar, respectively, were apprehended at the residence of Rajghat under the Dholai police station in Cachar district. Further lawful action is being initiated" Numal Mahatta said.