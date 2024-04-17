Watch: 5-year-old Girl Attacked by Pack of Dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; Video Goes Viral

5-year-old Girl Attacked by Pack of Dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; Video Goes Viral

Aligarh: In yet another incident of canine terror, a 5-year-old girl, who ventured out of her house to toffees from home in the district, was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The video of the horrific attack has gone viral on the Internet causing outrage among the people.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday April 14 in Dodhpur area under Civil Line police station area of Aligarh where the girl had gone out of her house to buy toffee. As soon as she left the house, a group of stray dogs ran after her and attacked her. Hearing the screams of children, the locals came out of their houses and chased the dogs away from there.

The video of the horrific canine terror incident is being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, the girl is seen riding a bicycle and soon runs away after the dogs chase her. A pack of dogs is seen pouncing on the girl and mauling her as she falls down. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Municipal Corporation in Aligarh reached the house of the victim girl and inquired about the well-being of the girl. The Municipal Corporation team also caught around six stray dogs from the area.

Pertinently, the incident came a week after a pack of dogs mauled an 11-year-old girl to death in Rupa Mora village of Bhanvad tehsil of Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Uttar Pradesh.