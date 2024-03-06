Himachal Pradesh Crisis: Vikramaditya Singh Denies Claims of Joining BJP

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Days after Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh held a meeting with the state's rebel Congress MLAs who were disqualified from the Assembly under the anti-defection law, Wednesday said the possibility of the rebels returning to the party fold might be on the cards as "Everything is possible in politics and all doors are open in politics."

Public Works Minister, Singh asserted that he presents his choices impartially and loudly as he denied any claims of joining the BP at the secretariat. He also added that the message of the rebels was conveyed to the Central High Command.

The party's official candidate lost the Rajya Sabha election last week as a result of the six Congress rebels casting cross-party ballots. This created a crisis, and the central leadership of the party hurried to send out a team of observers. The six MLAs were disqualified by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for allegedly voting against a party whip when it came to the state budget.



Being an internal matter of the party, information about the issue should remain confined, said Singh adding that the responsibility assigned to him by the Central High Command has been performed with complete dedication.

On the question of rebel MLAs, Singh said that this matter is now under the consideration of the apex court of the country. Therefore it is not appropriate to talk about the issue, he said. "Now the high command will decide what to do next. Such situations have taken place on several occasions before," he added.