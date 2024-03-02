Himachal Crisis: Will Vikramaditya Singh Quit Congress and Join BJP?

Shimla : Ever since the ruling Congress has lost the Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, there is a huge storm in the politics. Amidst the changing political developments every moment, all eyes are now on Vikramaditya Singh, who is currently in Delhi. There is talk that Vikramaditya Singh may meet the top leadership of BJP.

Meanwhile, a big development took place in Himachal on Saturday when Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation in a press conference in the Assembly on February 28, senior Congress leaders Nandlal and Mohan Lal Brakta were also with him. Nandlal is MLA from Rampur and Mohan Lal Brakta has been elected from Rohru.

Ever since six MLAs rebelled and cross-voted, the Sukhwinder Singh government is on alert. To ensure that no member gets left behind in the party again, Nandlal was first made the Chairman of the Seventh Finance Commission with cabinet rank. Then on Saturday, additional security personnel were deployed not only for Nandlal but also for Mohan Lal Brakta and they were provided police escort.

It is clear that the CM's team has inputs that some MLAs may slip further. This input has been fueled by the statement of disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana from Chandigarh. Rana said that some MLAs are in contact with him and the Congress government will no longer survive.

Now, focus turned on what step Vikramaditya Singh will take next. He had created a sensation by attending the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya on 22 January. He attended it despite a clear stand taken by the Congress high command. From the invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh have praised PM Modi at that time.

Vikramaditya Singh is a fan of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and has publicly praised him many times. Apart from this, while talking to the media at Holi Lodge on Friday, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the working of BJP is better than that of Congress. Pratibha Singh has also praised PM Narendra Modi. This clearly shows that some political turmoil is brewing. Amidst this, speculation is rife whether Vikramaditya and Pratibha will quit the Congress.

Vikramaditya Singh's father Virbhadra Singh has been synonymous with Congress in Himachal. He has been the only leader who did not care about the high command at all. He was called a popular leader and with the help of this public support he never bowed down before the high command. He was the CM of the state six times, a minister at the Center and the head of the party in the state. He entered politics under the advice of Lal Bahadur Shastri and then worked with everyone from Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh.

It is not so easy for Vikramaditya Singh to leave the Congress tradition of the great leader Virbhadra Singh, but it is also being said that in the present era, the Congress government is reluctant to install even the statue of Virbhadra Singh. What is the use of staying in such a party? These are the arguments that are emerging from the discussion among the general public.

According to official information, Vikramaditya Singh has gone for a meeting with the Union Transport Ministry. He also has a personal work during this tour. It is believed that he may meet the top leadership of BJP. If he meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda, the situation will become clear to a great extent.

Vikramaditya's mother Pratibha Singh is currently an MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Pratibha Singh has become MP for the third time. Vikramaditya Singh is MLA from Shimla Rural seat for the second time. During his time, Virbhadra Singh contested elections from Shimla Rural. After the victory in the 2022 assembly elections, Vikramaditya was made a cabinet minister in the Sukhwinder Sukhu government. Before becoming MLA, Vikramaditya Singh had also been the President of Himachal Youth Congress.