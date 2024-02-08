Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

People come together to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14 with their friend and their loved ones. As people say ‘Love is blind’.

This visually challenged couple proved that love has no barriers. Despite being unable to see each other, Rajendra Kaithwas orders roses from abroad to gift to his wife on Valentine's Day.

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): People come together to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14 with their friends and their loved ones. As people say ‘Love is blind’. For Rajendra Kaithwas and Durga Yadav, this stands true more than anyone else. Rajendra and Durga are visually impaired, however, both understand the emotion of each other.

Despite being unable to see each other, Rajendra Kaithwas orders roses from abroad to gift to his wife on Valentine's Day. Rajendra Kaithwas, a teacher in the government school of Chandan village, has lost his eyesight since childhood. After his hard work, he became a government teacher and was upset about his eyesight. He somehow met Durga Yadav, who was also visually impaired and they fell in love.

The couple tied the knot in 2010. Rajendra wanted to celebrate Valentine's Day by taking his wife abroad, but due to his inability to see, he felt there was no point in his travelling. So, he thought what if he cannot go abroad, every year he gets roses from abroad to gift to his wife on Valentine's Day.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajendra said, “I buy roses not to show the world, but the express my feelings to my wife.” He further stated that he has never clicked a photograph with his wife as he cannot see her photograph. Kaithwas said that he took the help of his fellow teachers at school and booked the flowers online. The flowers will soon be delivered to his residence.

​Rajendra said that his wife has always supported him in every situation. The couple does all the work themselves. Every day, the couple together throws the garbage generated from their house in the dustbin, about 500 metres away from the house. They don’t take anyone’s help for any physical work.

