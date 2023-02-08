Hyderabad: After celebrating the 'Rose Day' of Valentine's Week and giving someone a hint that you might be interested in them through gifting them a rose, the next step would be to express your feelings to them. This is why February 8 is celebrated as 'Propose Day' in Valentine's Week. People plan grand gestures to express their feelings to their loved ones on Propose Day.

But again, why should only people in love get to express all their enthusiasm and glee during this day? Singles can also treat themselves at the expensive restaurants they always wanted to dine at or present themselves with things they've been adding to their online shopping carts. Also, there is always the option of surfing through social media and looking at memes associated with this day to lighten the mood.

Confessing your love for someone is as difficult as it is easy to fall in love at first sight. But bottling up your feelings for someone also might not be a healthy option in the long run. Therefore, most of the people who want to confess their love for someone, look forward to Propose Day. You can plan different activities or gestures to express your feelings.

Plan a Candle Light Dinner:

Plan a Candle Light Dinner

Plan a Candle-Light Dinner for your partner to make them feel special! If you want to take them out for dinner, book a table in advance because it's Propose Day and restaurants might be crowded. It's even better if you want to cook a meal for them at your home! You can decorate your place with candles, flowers, etc.

Write a letter:

Write a letter

Writing might be the best way to express what you feel in case you are shy or an introvert. Even if you are not good at writing, it shows the amount of effort you are ready to put in for the one you love. And also, a handmade gift might give your proposal an extra edge!

Go on a Romantic Movie Date:

Go on a Romantic Movie Date

Movie dates seem to work most of the time! So, it might be a good place to confess your love to someone. And just in case you don't get a positive response, you still get to watch a movie!

Make a mix tape/playlist:

Make a mix tape/playlist

Curate the hits of '90s or classic Ghazals to create a list of songs that track your journey with the one you love. It may include songs that describe the beginning of your friendship, how you feel currently about them, and how you imagine your future with them!