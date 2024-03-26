Uttarakhand: BJP Candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah Files Nomination for Tehri LS Seat

Dehradun: BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah filed her nominations in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Shah, the BJP candidate from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, held a road show here in which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior leaders participated. During the roadshow, thousands of people gathered on the streets to welcome the Chief Minister. People showered flowers and raised slogans in support of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The roadshow was started at the Dehradun Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Metropolitan Office and concluded at the Collectorate via Paltan Bazar, Dhamawala, Raja Road and Gandhi Road.

After the roadshow, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah reached the Collectorate for nomination, along with four proposers, Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das and Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. During the nomination, along with BJP candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, the outgoing mayor of Dehradun Sunil Uniyal Gama and Dehradun Metropolitan BJP president Siddharth Aggarwal were also present. After the nomination, Shah expressed her gratitude to the top leadership of BJP for allocating the ticket again.

She hoped that the people of Tehri Lok Sabha would give her their blessings for the fourth time as well. Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah said that she has been winning the Tehri Lok Sabha seat for the last three consecutive times.

Read More