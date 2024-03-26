Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide After Being Humiliated in Viral Video

Jhansi: A class XII student allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi after a video clip defaming her went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday. The victim's father has lodged a complaint accusing four girls, who shot the video, of abetting suicide.

The incident took place during Holi on Monday. According to police, the complainant told that four girls living infront of his house made a video of a youth of the locality, who had come to their house and posted it on Instagram. Several defamatory comments were made against the girl in connection with the video, police said.

The girl's father, a resident of Bhadarwara in Mauranipur of Jhansi, told that his 18-year-old daughter was a student of a private school in Mauranipur and had appeared for her class 12 board exams recently. In his complaint, he told police that his family along with his daughter were at home on Holi. "A youth had come to the house in the afternoon. When he left the house after drinking water, four girls made a video while he was exiting," the victim's father said.

Soon after this, the video went viral on social media. "My daughter was shocked to see the video and the comments that followed. Unable to bear the humiliation she ended her life. The four girls who shot the video are responsible for my daughter's death," the victim's father said.

SP Rural Gopinath Soni, who reached the spot after receiving information, said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the girl's father. "The girl was admitted to the hospital but died during treatment. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway. Action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty," Soni said.