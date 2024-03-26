NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota, 6th This Year

Published : Mar 26, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

NEET Aspirant Dies by Sucide in Kota, 6th this year

The student, a native of Uttar Pradesh was preparing for NEET at a coaching institute in Kota for the last one year. He allegedly died by suicide at his hostel on Tuesday.

Kota (Rajasthan): A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday, taking the total of such cases in the city to six this year. The student was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.

He was staying in Kota for the last one year and was preparing for the medical entrance exam at a private coaching centre. The NEET (UG) is scheduled on May 5. The incident took place in Vigyan Nagar police station area of the city. Police have registered a case in this connection.

In a separate incident in the city, a 17-year-old student attempted suicide in Nayapura police station area, for reportedly not performing well in the board examinations. He is presently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The student lives in Khand Gaondi area but originally hails from Anta tehsil of Baran district. According to police, he had appeared for his class 12 board examinations recently but could not perform as per expectations. He attempted suicide and was admitted to the hospital last night. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Last Updated :Mar 26, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

