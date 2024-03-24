Businessman 'Dies by Suicide' in Hotel Room at Chhattisgarh's Bhilai

Durg : A businessman from Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide in a hotel in Supela police station area of ​​Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. On receiving the information, Supela police station reached the spot and the body was shifted to the mortuary. At present, the police have registered a case under relevant sections and started investigation. Initial probe revealed that the businessman was a resident of Sangli district of Maharashtra.

Supela TI Rajesh Mishra said, "On Friday, businessman Govind (45 years) reached a private hotel in Supela. Where he had booked a room and stayed there for the night. He often came to Supela for business and stayed in this hotel. When he did not open the door on Saturday morning, the hotel manager opened the door with the master key. After which the staff were shocked to see what happened. Govind had committed suicide by hanging himself in the room."

Rajesh Mishra said that the deceased been staying in the hotel continuously since March 2 and was continuously doing the marketing work of his company from this hotel. When the food order was not received from Govind Pawar's room, the hotel manager became suspicious and informed the police. "In the presence of the police, the lock of the hotel was opened with a master key, where Govind's body was found," Mishra said.

The deceased Govind Pawar was associated with Seven Life Energy Company. His friend, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Bhilai, said that he had a lot of debt in the market. Supela police station has registered a case in the relevant sections regarding this incident. Post-mortem has been done. This incident of suicide during the Holi festival has created a stir. Police have contacted the businessman's family.