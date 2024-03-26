Father of Kerala Student Who Died by Suicide Post-Ragging Meets Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By ANI

Published : Mar 26, 2024, 6:44 AM IST

Jayaprakash, the father of a student who died by suicide at Kerala's Government Veterinary College, claimed that despite a CBI probe, the government did not refer the case to the CBI.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The father of a student who allegedly died by suicide last month after being ragged at the Government Veterinary College in Kerala's Pookode met Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday.

Sidharthan, the deceased student, was in his second year when the incident took place. Sidharthan's father, Jayaprakash alleged that even though the government declared a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on the death of Sidharthan, the government did not refer the case to the CBI.

When asked, the father was informed that the case was under process. He said that the Vice Chancellor had withdrawn all action that was taken against the accused. "I don't know the present stage. I don't have any information from the CBI or CMO. From the Home department, I came to know that the letter is going through translation and drafting. Now, after two weeks, I think the case is going in the wrong direction," Jayaprakash said.

Speaking about his meeting with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the father said, "I met Rajiv Chandrasekharan and earlier I met V Muraleedharan...CPIM will oppose; I don't believe that party. And in the Congress party, good leaders are there and they have supported us. Rajeev sir also offered support and said that they would follow the CBI".

On the meeting with Sidharthan's father, Jayaprakash, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "It is incredibly sad and incredibly tragic that a father who lost his son is looking forward to a life full of promise. He is having to chase to find justice".

Slamming the Left Front government in Kerala, the Minister said, "The chief minister of the state of Kerala, who is also the Home Minister, has promised the family that the issue will be investigated independently by the CBI. Even today, the matter has not been referred to the CBI. That is our information. It has not been notified, or sent to CBI. The excuse being used is that we are still waiting to translate the letter to the CBI".

"At the same time, all of the students, all of the goons who were involved in that killing are being reinstated and sent back to college by the VC. The governor has intervened and said that it should not be done," he added.

