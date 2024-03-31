Uttar Pradesh: BSP Lok Sabha Candidate Gufran Noor Suffers Heart Attack

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party's Aligarh candidate Gufran Noor on Sunday suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital. Noor is currently undergoing treatment. The BSP workers had reached the hospital. Gufran Noor's son Adil said, “My father was admitted to the ICU as his health deteriorated. He is already a heart patient. His health had deteriorated earlier as well.”

The BSP had declared Gufran Noor as its candidate two days ago. The party’s national general secretary and former MP Babu Munkad Ali announced his candidatature. According to sources, BSP might change its nominee from the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency, however, the party has not confirmed it yet.

In 2012, he contested the Assembly elections from the Barauli Assembly constituency on the ticket of Qaumi Ekta Dal. He also fought the Mayoral election in 2023 from AIMIM.