Lok Sabha Polls: BRS and BSP Announce Alliance in Telangana; Finalise Seat-Sharing

Hyderabad (Telangana): An alliance between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been finalised for the Lok Sabha Elections in Telangana. Out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, BRS will contest from 15 seats and BSP from 2 seats.

The decision came two days after K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), held talks with BSP leaders in Hyderabad following which he, on March 15, announced that Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats will be given to BSP. Party state president RS Praveen Kumar will contest from Nagarkurnool.

BSP candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha Seat has not been announced.

Following BRS chief Mayawati's approval of the coalition, the BRS chief had discussed seat distribution with BSP national coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP, Ramji Gautam, BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar, and other prominent politicians.

Till now BRS has announced 11 MP candidates' names for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls including Kadiam Kavya from Warangal, Kasani Gnaneshwar from Chevella, Gali Anilkumar from Zaheerabad , Bajireddy Govardhan from Nizamabad, B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Malotu Kavitha from Mahbubabad, Manne Srinivas Reddy from Mahbubnagar, Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam, Atram Sakku from Adilabad, and Ragidi Lakshmareddy from Malkajigiri.

“It’s Official now. BSP is going to fight General Elections-2024 in two(2) seats, NagarKurnool (SC) and Hyderabad(Gen) in Telangana. BRS is going to field its candidates in remaining constituencies. Both the parties are going to work together for victory in all the constituencies.

We profusely thank our supreme leader, former CM of UP, hon’ble Behenji Mayawati and former CM of Telangana Sri KCR ji for agreeing to this arrangement to save Telangana and the Constitution in India,” Praveen Kumar said.