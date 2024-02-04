Uttar Pradesh: ATS Arrests Pak ISI agent Working at Indian Embassy in Moscow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Squad (ATS) arrested a person employed as IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He also faces charges of sharing crucial and confidential information on the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

The nabbed identified as Satendra Siwal, son of Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in police station area of Hapur district.

Siwal is working in the Ministry of External Affairs and presently posted in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, it said.

The ATS was alerted by intelligence from various confidential sources that the handlers of ISI, through some persons, were luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs with money to obtain strategically and strategically important information related to the Indian Army that is likely to pose a huge threat to the internal and external security of India, the statement said.

The ATS in its investigation through electronic and physical surveillance found that Siwal was associated with anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers and providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments is being made available to them for money, it added.

Siwal was called to the ATS field unit Meerut and interrogated as per rules, the statement said. He could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during the interrogation, it added.

An FIR has been registered against Siwal, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and official secrets Act 1923, the statement said.