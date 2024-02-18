Up Woman Goes into Labor, Gives Birth in Middle of Constable Recruitment Exam

Unnao: A woman gave birth in the middle of the constable recruitment examination that was held in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Sunday.

Sunita, a resident of Patan village under Bighapur police station area of Unnao, had arrived at the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Mission Inter College in Kanchan Nagar in Ganga Ghat Kotwali area for her exam this morning. While writing her paper she started feeling uncomfortable following labor pain.

She immediately approached the invigilator for help and he informed the centre administrator and top officials about the woman's health condition. Thereafter, she was rushed to the nearest health centre. Since no female health workers were present at the centre at that moment, male health workers took her to the delivery room and assisted her during the process. The woman gave birth to a girl some time later.

After delivery, the woman's family members were informed and the latter reached the hospital after sometime. Her family members said that Sunita's husband Deepu had died in a road accident in September 2023 and she had been preparing hard for the exam to get a job. Despite being heavily pregnant she arrived at the centre to appear for the exam, they said adding both the mother and child are healthy.