.

Woman gives birth to a child in ambulance in UP Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A pregnant woman gave birth to a child in an ambulance in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. According to sources, a 102 ambulance was taking a pregnant woman to the primary health center from a village in Dubulia block area and the ambulance got stuck in the mud caused by bad road and rain. Even after efforts, the ambulance could not be pulled out. In that situation, the woman gave birth to the child in the ambulance itself. Due to severe labor pains, Dr. DK Chaudhary, staff nurse Sunita Verma, and the midwife reached the spot and conducted the delivery in the ambulance itself.