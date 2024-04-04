UP ATS Arrests 2 Pakistani, Their Aide with Forged Documents for Planning Terror Attacks in India

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

UP ATS Arrests 2 Pakistani, Their Aide with Forged Documents for Planning Terror Attacks in India

The arrested terrorists including two Pakistanis received training from Hizbul Mujahideen with ISI's help and were planning serious terror attacks in India.

Lucknow: Two Pakistani nationals and their aide were taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). They had entered the country through the Nepal border and had used fake documents to pretend to be Indian citizens. Sayyed Gajanfar, and Mohammed Altaf Bhat, both of whom are Pakistani nationals, have been named among the detained alongside Nasir Ali of Srinagar.

According to the ATS, Mohammed Altaf Bhat, one of the accused who was apprehended, is trained with Hizbul Mujahideen with assistance from ISI. They were stopped by the operation in Sonauli's Farenda village.

According to the Inspector-General of ATS, Nilabja Chaudhary, said Nasir Ali is a resident of Kashmir. Through WhatsApp, he had contacted with a person named Salim of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Salim told Nasir that his uncle would be sending another person from Pakistan along with Ghazanfar, who would meet him in Kathmandu, Nepal with whom he had to go to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Intelligence was also received that these people have the intention of carrying out terrorist attacks in India and have also received training in Hizbul Mujahideen's training camp with the help of ISI,” said Chaudhary.

After receiving the aforementioned intelligence, the Gorakhpur ATS field team began conducting both physical and electronic monitoring. At Farenda, a village in Sonauli on the Indo-Nepal border, it intercepted two Pakistanis and their assistant.

During interrogation, it has come to light that Altaf was influenced by reading Hizbul Mujahideen literature and listening to the speeches of the amirs/masters of other Jihadi organisations.

