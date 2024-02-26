UK-based Writer Nitasha Kaul 'Denied Entry' Into India; Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Move

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday, condemned the move by the BJP government at the Centre to deny entry into India for a programme in Karnataka and her subsequent deportation to the UK.

"BJP is brazenly weaponizing passports, revoking OCI cards, and imposing illegal travel bans to harass and punish its critics," said Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba in a 'X' post.

She further stated, "Aatish Taseer, Ashok Swain, and now Nitasha Kaul. Stand in solidarity with Nitasha for the harrowing experience she was put through only because she doesn't agree with their hateful divisive ideology."

Kaul, a UK-based academic and political analyst, who has been a critic of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre shared her “harrowing experience” of being denied entry into India and deportation to London.

In an elaborate post on X, Kaul said that she was denied entry to India for “speaking on democratic and constitutional values”. Kaul said she was to participate at a conference in Karnataka where she was invited by the Congress government, but the Centre refused her entry into India after landing at the airport.

“I was given no reason by immigration except ‘we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi’. My travel and logistics had been arranged by Karnataka and I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter,” she said.

“I spent 12 hours in a flight from London to Bangalore, several hours at immig where they shuttled me here and there, provided no info on process, then 24 hours in a holding cell (no BA flight back until next day) under direct CCTV w restricted movement, a narrow area to lie down,” she said adding that she was subsequently deported to London.

While the Ministry of External Affairs has not issued an official statement on the matter, the allegations have sparked a debate on the misuse of state power against dissenting voices. The BJP, on the other hand, has dismissed the accusations, stating that “these measures are in line with national security interests and that critics are attempting to sensationalize routine administrative actions”.