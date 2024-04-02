Two Women on Morning Walk After Sehri, Die in Hit-and-Run in Lucknow; Teen Driver In Custody

Lucknow: Two women died after a speeding car hit them while they were going for morning walk after sehri, the first meal during Ramzan, in Nishatganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday. It has been learnt that the car was being driven by a businessman's teenager son, police said.

Shahida Bano (65) and Shabnam (42) of Papermill Colony in Nishatganj succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The driver was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him. Also, CCTV footage of the area are being examined, police said.

The incident took place near the Metro City cemetery at around 4 am when the deceased were out for morning walk. A speeding car hit them and both were dragged for a few metres before being thrown on the road due to the impact.

Hearing the screams of the women, some passersby ran to help them. They caught the driver, who was trying to escape and beat him up. They also informed the police. Soon police arrived at the spot and took the driver into custody.

After hearing about the incident, angry family members reached the spot and started creating a ruckus. Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the area.

Inspector Akhilesh Mishra said that the car belongs to a businessman, who resides in Niralanagar and his teenager son was driving it.

"The boy studies in high school. During interrogation, he told that he was driving the car from Niralanagar via Hazratganj bypass. The accident occurred when the car went out of control near the Paper Mill intersection. The boy's life was saved due to the airbags," police said

Two bikes parked outside the house of the deceased's neighbour, Shahid were damaged in the incident. Legal action will be taken after producing the accused teenager at the Juvenile Court, Mishra said.