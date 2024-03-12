Man vs animal: Sambar Deer's hit-and-run Leaves Auto Driver Dead, 3 Passengers hurt in Kerala

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 46 minutes ago

Updated : 40 minutes ago

In a strange turn of events, a sambar deer managed to flee unhurt after attacking an autorickshaw on March 11. The vehicle overturned after the wild animal collided with it, with the deceased coming under the auto, ultimately passing away. Three passengers escaped with minor injuries, police said.

Kothamangalam (Kerala): A sambar deer struck a 38-year-old auto driver's three-wheeler near Kothamangalam in the Ernakulam district, when he was ferrying passengers to a hospital, resulting in his death, and injuring three other passengers, police said.

The deceased, Parampil Vigil Narayanan, 41, a native of Kuttampuzha, passed away while being rushed to a local hospital. Three passengers managed to flee with only minor wounds. Police reported that the incident took place at around 2:30 at night.

The victim came under the autorickshaw when it overturned after the wild deer collided with the vehicle. He was initially rushed to the Dharmagiri Hospital and later to Rajagiri for expert treatment but could not be saved. The other three passengers managed to leave with minor injuries.

The deer struck the car and fled into the forest, according to the police. A police officer said that wild animals frequently crossed the road near the accident spot, which is flanked by forests on both sides.

As per sources, Vigil was the sole breadwinner of a family consisting of his wife, two small children and an ailing mother. Locals demanded erecting fences to prevent wild animals from stepping onto the road.

Sources said that accidents were reported in the past due to menace by wild animals where they hit vehicles, resulting in the death of drivers and passengers. A week ago, an elderly woman was killed in a wild animal attack in the Neriamangalam area.

