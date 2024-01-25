Two lakh devotees take dip in Ganga-Yamuna's Triveni Bank on Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima Bathing Ceremony

Battling bone-chilling cold, people flocked in huge numbers to month-long Kalpwas or austerity. Heavy security officials and police officers have been deployed in the fair area as well across the city to ease traffic woes.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): To celebrate the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' in Prayagraj, more than two lakh bathers gathered early morning to take a dip of faith in the Ganga-Yamuna's Triveni Bank battling the bone-chilling cold.

With the onset of the Paush Purnima bathing festival, a 44-day annual Magh Mela and a month-long Kalpwas (austerity) too started in the Sangam city. Besides fasting for a month before taking a dip on Maghi Purnima, there are 21 other rules of Kalpvas as per scriptures.

These include abstaining from lying, avoiding domestic concerns, having three daily baths in the Ganga, growing a Tulsi plant in the camp, maintaining celibacy, consuming meals once a day made by oneself or one's spouse, going to sermons, and spending the night on the ground. Kalpwasis should abstain from wearing gold, refrain from eating sweets or fruits, control their senses, remember their ancestors' pind daan, practice non-violence, and give up luxury.

Kalpwasis start their fast after worshipping Lord Vishnu and Shaligram. It is to be noted that Kalpavasis take Satvik food or food that is ripe, raw, or lightly cooked and freshly prepared. To maintain a simple life, most of them sleep on the floor and gain insights about life from the bhajans held in the camp of the sadhus.

Paush Purnima Bathing Ceremony
Tight security arrangements have been deployed in the fair area considering the huge influx of visitors. A day before the commencement of the bathing festival, the top officials had instructed the policemen about the security guidelines. The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Rajeev Narayan Mishra said police protection has been amplified for the Mela.

Deep water barricading has also been conducted at the bathing ghats. The area is also being monitored through multiple CCTVs and drones. Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma has also deployed officers to control traffic congestion in the city.

Along with the city Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), DCPs of Ganga and Yamuna Nagar have been instructed to continuously monitor the crowd in their respective areas and ensure solid protection.

Paush PurnimaYamunaGangaUttar Pradesh

