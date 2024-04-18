Twins Die after Eating Ice Cream in Karnataka, Mother Admitted to Hospital

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

In a tragic incident, one-and-a-half-year-old twins fell ill after consuming ice cream and died at Bettahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka.

In a heart-rending incident, twins died after consuming ice cream while their mother was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnataka. The twins reportedly bought the ice cream from a vendor. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and registered a case based on a complaint. Later, they launched a search operation for the ice cream vendor.

Mandya: In a tragic incident, one-and-a-half-year-old twins fell ill after consuming ice cream and died at Bettahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka. The mother is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Pooja and Prasanna, twins of Bettahalli village, died. On Wednesday, the mother and children bought ice cream and consumed ice cream from a vendor in the village. Soon after all three of them fell ill. Later, the children died at home while the sick mother was rushed to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment, according to the police.

The bodies of the children were sent to Mims Hospital. The mother continues to receive treatment at the hospital. There are a lot of doubts about the death of the children. Based on a complaint, the police belonging to Arakere Police Station registered a case and are investigating the case. The police are searching for the vendor, who sold the ice cream to the kids.

Read more: Boy Dies After Eating Ice Cream, Aunt Arrested

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.