Twins Die after Eating Ice Cream in Karnataka, Mother Admitted to Hospital

Mandya: In a tragic incident, one-and-a-half-year-old twins fell ill after consuming ice cream and died at Bettahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka. The mother is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Pooja and Prasanna, twins of Bettahalli village, died. On Wednesday, the mother and children bought ice cream and consumed ice cream from a vendor in the village. Soon after all three of them fell ill. Later, the children died at home while the sick mother was rushed to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment, according to the police.

The bodies of the children were sent to Mims Hospital. The mother continues to receive treatment at the hospital. There are a lot of doubts about the death of the children. Based on a complaint, the police belonging to Arakere Police Station registered a case and are investigating the case. The police are searching for the vendor, who sold the ice cream to the kids.

Read more: Boy Dies After Eating Ice Cream, Aunt Arrested