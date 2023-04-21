Kozhikode Kerala Four days after the death of a 12yearold boy after eating ice cream police on Friday arrested the accused in Kerala s Kozhikode The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Hasan Rifai son of Muhammad Ali a native of Arikkulam The accused was identified as Muhammad Ali s sister Tahira 38 and was arrested by the Koyilandi policeAccording to police sources the deceased boy ate ice cream Later the boy felt restless and vomited after eating the ice cream He was rushed to the clinic Muthambi and Mepayur but there was no change in his condition Then he was admitted to the Koyilandi Taluk Hospital on Monday morningAfter some time he was referred to the Calicut Medical College Later he was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last On receiving the information the police reached the hospital and started an investigation into the incident The postmortem of the deceased boy was conducted Also read Bihar Three of a family and two neighbour s children charred to death in house fire several injuredThen the Health Department Food Safety Department Police and Forensic Department took samples from the shop where the ice cream was bought and tested it However in the postmortem traces of ammonium phosphorus were found in the body Then the police arrested the accused after three days of investigation During the interrogation Tahira admitted her crime and said that the poison mixed with ice cream was aimed at Muhammad Ali s wife because of personal enmity Since they were not at home the boy ate the poisoned ice cream The police said that Tahira has been suffering from some mental illness Under the supervision of Calicut Rural District Police Chief R Karupasamy Deputy SP R Hariprasad CI KC Subash Babu and others investigated the case