TN Governor Approves Prosecution of BJP State President Annamalai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 8:17 PM IST

File photo of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamali K(ETV Bharat)

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has approved the prosecution of BJP Tamil Nadu president Annamalai K for spreading false news during a protest held on behalf of the saffron party.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has approved the prosecution of BJP state president Annamalai K for spreading false news during the protest held on behalf of the party about freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai, sources said on Sunday.

On September 11, 2023, in the protest held on behalf of the BJP in Chennai, Annamalai K participated and spoke. At that time he said, "In a function held in Madurai in 1956, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar had severely scolded (CN) Annadurai for speaking rational views. Annadurai and PT Rajan ran away and asked for forgiveness because of Muthuramalinga Thevar's warning."

Due to this speech of Annamalai, a massive country erupted in Tamil Nadu and there was a split in the alliance between the BJP and AIADMK. Salem-based social activist Pius Manus had filed a case in a local court against Annamail urging it to book the BJP leader on charges of creating tension between the two groups and spreading false news among the people.

Manus had filed various newspaper reports as proof of Annamalai's speech. It is understood that some cases require the approval of the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Accordingly, while the Tamil Nadu government had decided that there was a case to file against Annamalai, it required the governor's approval. The Governor has to issue an ordinance to register a case under a particular section of law. Sources said that the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has approved the prosecution against Annamalai on April 25, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Coimbatore seat.

Sources said that the Governor sent the file to the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, May 12.

