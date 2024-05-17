ETV Bharat / state

TMC Leader Shot at in Bengal's Cooch Behar District, Probe On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Representational Image(ETV Bharat/ File)

The local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has been identified as Animesh Roy, the panchayat pradhan of Lalbazar in Sitalkuchi, who received a gunshot wound on his right thigh. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and his condition is critical, a police officer confirmed.

Cooch Behar(WB): A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Friday.

Animesh Roy, the panchayat pradhan of Lalbazar in Sitalkuchi, was returning home along with an aide last night when he was attacked in Shitalkuchi in Cooch Behar. The armed miscreants shot at him leading which, he got bullet injuries on his leg.

Locals rescued him and took him to Shitalkuchi Primary Health Centre, from where he was referred to Cooch Behar. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Cooch Behar.

Police said Animesh was attacked by some armed men but they are yet to be identified. An investigation is underway and efforts were on to nab those behind the attack, he said.

"Investigations are on and we are speaking to his family and associates," an officer said.

Following which, tension has ensued in the area. Both the TMC and BJP are blaming the other for the incident. Local TMC leaders have alleged that BJP workers are involved in the incident while the latter denied saying baseless accusations are being levelled against them.

On April 19, the first phase of the elections were held in Cooch Behar. Barring a few stray incidents, polls were overall peaceful.

The police have started investigating the incident

Last Updated :19 hours ago

