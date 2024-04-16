Big Anti-Naxal Op in Chhattisgarh 3 Days Before LS Polls: Timeline of Encounters in Last Decade

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Barely three days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, security forces, in a major operation, killed at least 29 Naxalites in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, dealing a big blow to Left-wing extremism.

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle, and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot. After the latest encounter, 79 Naxalites have been killed in separate gun-battles with security forces in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Kanker, so far this year.

On April 2, as many as 13 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district. ETV Bharat looks back at the timeline of major Naxal attacks and anti-naxal operations, especially those that took place around the election time in the country. The attacks signify how Naxals have been hell-bent on disrupting the democratic exercise at the cost of people's lives.

Major Maoist encounters in Chhattisgarh

Apr 02, 2024: 13 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.The encounter broke out in a forest near Lendra village at around 6 am when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation.

Mar 27, 2024: Six Maoists including two women cadres were killed in an encounter with security forces in insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh.

Feb. 27, 2024: Four Maoists were gunned down by security forces in encounters while they were planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in a forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Feb 2 2024: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Narayanpur district, the Chhattisgarh Police said. According to a statement issued by the police, a gun battle took place in the forest near Gomagal village under Orchha police station limits.

Dec 12, 2023: Three Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district. The incident took place between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Sukma border.

Oct 21, 2023: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a senior official said. The face-off took place around 8 am in a forest located under Koyalibeda police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Sept 9 2023: Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, the police said. The gunfight took place around 7 am in the forest of Aranpur police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

Dec 23, 2022: A divisional committee-rank Maoist carrying at least two rewards totaling ₹ 21 lakh on her head was among two Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces, including C-60 commandos from neighbouring Maharashtra, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Nov 26, 2022: Four Maoists, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

Aug 3, 2019: Seven Maoists were killed in an encounter by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, near Maharashtra border.

Aug 6, 2018: 15 Maoists killed in an encounter in Sukma district. Security Forces conducted the operation following a specific intelligence input about the Maoist camp in Nalktong village in South Sukma.

Apr 27, 2018: Eight Maoists – six of them women – were killed in a joint operation by Chattisgarh and Telangana security personnel near the inter-state boundary in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Nov 27, 2014: At least 15 Maoists were killed and 25 grievously injured in an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh.

Apr 16, 2013: At least 10 Maoists were killed when security forces stormed their hideout in a thickly forested area in Bastar region.