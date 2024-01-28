Bodies of Couple, Son Found in House in Gwalior, Foul Smell Prompted Locals to Call Police

Gwalior: A couple and their son were found dead in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday morning, police said. It is being suspected that the child was killed after which, his parents died by suicide. No suicide note has, however, been recovered from the spot.

The incident took place in Hadkheda in Sirol area of Gwalior. The matter came to light after people in the locality got suspicious on detecting a foul smell from the house, which was locked from inside for two days. They immediately informed the police. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

After reaching the house, police found the main gate locked and broke open the door. On entering the house they found the couple and their son were dead. The forensic team was immediately called to the spot and the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Deceased Jitendra Jha worked as a labourer and lived with his wife and son. An officer of Sirol police station said prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide as the three members were found hanging from the ceiling fans of the rooms. The mobile phones of the decased are being examined, he said.

"The case is being investigated and things will become clearer after getting the post-mortem report. Whether they committed suicide or not is not clear. Even if it is a case of suicide, the reason that drove them to take such a drastic step will be probed," police said.

According to the neighbours, the family was not interacting with them for the last few days. It is likely that they were going through some distress, they said.