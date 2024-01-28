Uttar Pradesh: Ex-soldier who lit fire to escape cold charred to death

Firozabad: In a freak incident, a 75-year-old retired soldier, who slept after lighting a fire in a pot to save himself from the cold, was burnt to death in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Police said the son raised an alarm after seeing his father Dhanpal's burnt body and people ran to his rescue. It was too late as the retired soldier was burnt to death by the time they reached his room. Later, police reached the house and began an investigation.

Dhanpal used to live with his son Binod at their house in Nakatpur Mode, which falls under Eka police station area limits. His wife had died earlier. Only Binod had to take care of his father as his wife stayed at her parents' house over marital discord.

On Friday night, Dhanpal was sleeping at his room. Binod was sleeping at some distance from Dhanpal. To protect himself from the cold, Dhanpal had lit a fire in a pot and kept it near him. After some time, Dhanpal fell asleep.

The room then caught fire due to the spark from the fire. Soon, fire razed and engulfed the room burning the old man to death. After receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Eka Police station in-charge Shivbhan Singh Rajawat said he gathered information about the death of an elderly person called Dhanpal at Nakatpur Mode.