Three labourers die of electrocution in Maharashtra's Thane district

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

Three labourers die of electrocution in Maharashtra's Thane district

Three persons died of electrocution while working on a water tank in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said.

Thane: Three migrant labourers, all aged 19, died of electrocution while working on a water tank in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place around 11 am at Jambul village near Ambernath. The labourers got an electric shock due to faulty wiring of a pump in a water tank. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the trio dead, the official said.

Victims Shaligram Mandal, Rajankumar Mandal and Gulshankumar Mandal hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur district. The official from the Kalyan taluka police station said an accident death case has been registered for now and the bodies have seent to a government hospital for post-mortem. A probe is underway, he added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.